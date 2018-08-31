WCC holds 30th annual Dental Assisting pinning ceremony

WILKESBORO — The Wilkes Community College Dental Assisting Program held the 30th annual pinning ceremony on Aug. 3. Ten dental assisting students were presented with pins to signify their successful completion of the one-year diploma-level program.

The graduates are Kelly Brabson Brown, Lansing; Brittany Miller Cardwell, Glendale Springs; Nereyda Corrales-Escobar, Boone; Tara Renee Day, Glendale Springs; MaKenzie Taylor Dudley, Boonville; Kendall Genene Faw, Wilkesboro; Hannah Ashley Miller, Moravian Falls; Ana Rosa Olvera, Jefferson; Haley Jensen Rogers, Wilkesboro; and Courtney Taylor Stroud, Harmony.

The ceremony began with Haley Rogers, a 2018 graduate, delivering the student-led invocation. Dr. Jeff Cox, president of Wilkes Community College, welcomed guests to the ceremony. Billy Woods, dean of Health Sciences, was the guest speaker. Jennifer Hastings, lead instructor of Dental Assisting, provided special recognitions.

The Patient Care Award was given to Haley Rogers, and Outstanding Chairside Assistant was given to Brittany Cardwell. The Scholarship Achievement Award was given to Nereyda Corrales-Escobar by Dr. Nikki Harrold, Blue Ridge Dental Society.

Blair Hancock, vice president of Instruction, announced each graduate as faculty members Jennifer Hastings, Melissa Holloway, Debra Lowe and Annette West presented the pins. Once all graduates received their pins, they said The Dental Assistants Pledge. Courtney Stroud gave class acknowledgments. The ceremony closed with a student-led benediction by Ana Rosa Olvera.

The dental assisting faculty comprises Jong Byun, DDS; Christopher Dirig, DDS; C.P. Dunbar, DDS; Nikki Harrold, DMD; Jennifer Hastings, CDA; Michelle Holland, RDH; Melissa Holloway, CDA; Debra Lowe, RDH; Kathleen Stanton, DDS; Annette West, CDA; Dana Witherspoon, DDS; and Tonja Woodie, CDA.

The members of the WCC 2018 Dental Assisting Class are proud to name, Annette West, CDA, as recipient of the Outstanding Dental Professional Award for her support and dedication to the WCC Dental Assisting program. Mrs. West has been instrumental in the success of the WCC Dental Assisting program and serves as an adjunct faculty member.

For more information about the Dental Assisting program contact Jenny Webb, health sciences admissions coordinator, at 336-838-6515 or jbwebb443@wilkescc.edu.

Wilkes Community College, a member of the North Carolina Community College System, is a public, two-year, open-door institution serving the people of Wilkes, Ashe and Alleghany counties and beyond. Established in 1965, WCC continues to build on a strong history of meeting the educational needs and cultural interests of our students, community and workforce. WCC prepares learners for success in a dynamic world.

2018 Dental Assisting graduates include, front row, from left, Hannah Miller, Courtney Stroud, Haley Rogers, Nereyda Corrales-Escobar, and Ana Rosa Olvera; and, back row, Kendall Faw, Makenzie Dudley, Brittany Cardwell, Kelly Brown, and Tara Day. 2018 Dental Assisting graduates include, front row, from left, Hannah Miller, Courtney Stroud, Haley Rogers, Nereyda Corrales-Escobar, and Ana Rosa Olvera; and, back row, Kendall Faw, Makenzie Dudley, Brittany Cardwell, Kelly Brown, and Tara Day. Submitted photo