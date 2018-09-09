Surry Community honors HSE, AHS graduates

Submitted photo Surry Community College held its 29th annual High School Equivalency/Adult High School graduation on Aug. 10. Seventy-four students earned their HSE diploma, and eight students completed Surry’s new Adult High School program between July 1, 2017 and June 30, 2018. -

DOBSON — A total of 82 students earned their High School Equivalency (HSE) and Adult High School (AHS) diplomas from July 1, 2017, to June 30, 2018, from Surry Community College.

Graduating were 74 High School Equivalency students and eight Adult High School program students. These students were recognized during the 29th annual HSE/AHS Graduation held at the Surry Community College Gymnasiumon Surry’s campus in Dobson on Aug. 10.

Mamie Sutphin, Surry County Board of Education member, attended as the guest speaker and College President Dr. David Shockley presented graduates with their diplomas.

The High School Equivalency graduates are: Jason Anderson, Hunter Lail and Jonathan Skeens of Boonville; Chad Jenkins and Mirella Pedraza Hernandez of Dobson; Jesse Carroll, Anthony Higgins, Ashley Johnson, Eric McKnight, Trent Moore, Brandon Philpott, Michael Popp, and Angel Raines of East Bend; GarrettBrown, Whitney Chrismon, Valerie Conley, Austin Gibson, Carter Hanson, Benjamin Pluche, Maria Rosas Perez and James Smith of Elkin; Christina Adams, Joshua Randal Cockerham and Crystal Harris of Hamptonville; Christopher Brian Dockery and Nathaniel Palacios of Jonesville; Joseph Brown and Cegey Lambert of North Wilkesboro; Josiah Jarvis of Roaring River; Destiny Cothren of Ronda; Mona Lisa Mullins of State Road; Jessica Caudle and Erin Lockaby of Traphill; Mary Andrews Bennett, Lucas Doss, Silas Nathaniel Elmore, Aban Garcia Terrones, Destiny Lefler, Gabriela Munguia, Cesar Reyna Benitez, Trista Schimmeck, Bobby Scott, Tasha Shankle, Chase Whitman and McKenzie Willard of Yadkinville.

The Adult High School graduates are: Kaci Visingard of Yadkinville; Elisabeth Driver of Boonville; Ethan Groce of State Road; Jennifer Hutchens of East Bend; and William Stanley of Jonesville.

Kevin Berggren received the Max Blackburn Scholarship, and Houston Gammons received the Dr. Claude and Judy Ayers Scholarship and an SCC Scholarship.

Surry offers two assessment options for earning a High School Equivalency Diploma. Students can take either the General Educational Development (GED) Test or the High School Equivalency Test (HiSET). Successful passage of either test results in a HSE Diploma issued by the North Carolina Board of Community Colleges. Surry offers free preparation classes to give students an opportunity to gain the knowledge and skills needed to successfully pass the test. Online preparation classes are also offered.

Surry’s new Adult High School program offers an alternative to the HSE program for adults that did not graduate from high school. Anyone lacking a few credits from high school can enroll in the online program in order to acquire a high school diploma. The AHS program was established by Surry with affiliation agreements with local school districts. An AHS diploma is awarded by the number of credits and specified courses adopted by the State Board of Education as the requirement for graduation from the public high school.

For more information about Surry’s High School Equivalency programs, contact Jennifer Pardue at (336) 386-3674, Nichole Shores at 336-386-3441 or Mary White at 336-386-3261.

