Surry announces honors lists for summer 2018

DOBSON — Surry Community College announces the summer semester 2018 president’s list and dean’s list.

Students qualifying for the president’s list must be enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours of college level coursework and maintain a 3.8 grade-point average for the semester with no final grade lower than a “C.”

The dean’s list honors those students who achieve significant academic status in their classes. Students qualifying for the dean’s list must be enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours of college level coursework and maintain a 3.5 grade-point average for the semester with no final grade lower than a “C.”

President’s list honorees include Kody Mason Beust and Delma Church of Hamptonville; Kirstan Shae Beaver of State Road.

Dean’s list honorees include April Michelle Long of Boonville.