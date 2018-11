Submitted photo Donna Haynes, the Adobe instructor at Starmount High, presents Jesse Houston with his fifth certification in Adobe. -

BOONVILLE — Starmount student Jesse Houston was recognized recently for completing multiple certifications in the Adobe computer program. Houston is the first person to receive all five Adobe Certifications offered at Starmout High.

Houston is now certified in Photoshop, InDesign, Illustrator, Dreamweaver, and Premiere Pro.

Submitted photo