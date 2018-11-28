Men’s volleyball tournament becomes intense

Melanie Matthews | SHS Ethan Barnes in air during a spike. - Melanie Matthews | SHS Ethan Barnes gears up to spike the ball. -

Starmount High School’s varsity volleyball team decided to do a volleyball tournament for men in efforts to raise funds for the sports program. Whoever won the tournament got a chance to challenge the girl’s varsity team.

The first round went by quickly, with the players all ready and excited to play. They all did their best. The game was always near a tie so the tension built up in everyone, but the crowd all wondered, who would win?

One team won the match barely by just the fewest of points. The same team killed the next round, however. The second match wasn’t the best, as players were hitting the ball in the net, bumping into each other while going for the ball at the same time, or even completely missing the ball altogether. Thus, the first team won again.

Then the third round came. We all were expecting a challenge. The audience got what they all wanted, a highly anticipated good game. The two teams tied with every bump and pass; if one team got a point so did the other to tie up the score. It was so intense. It left one question: if the winning male team played so hard during these other matches, would they still have enough strength to defeat the girls?

The time had come for the girls and the tournament winners to go against each other. The first point was gained by the girls, but not long after the boys caught up in points, fighting for victory. The intensity still remained. Every time the crowd looked at the scoreboard, it was tied.

Students felt that their ears were ringing from the screams of the crowd when the final moment of the match occurred. The boys won with 17-15 points against the girls. Even though they may have lost, the varsity ladies all still showed great sportsmanship and grace. The fundraiser was a success as they raised almost $300 for the volleyball program.

Esai Martinez is a member of the Starmount High School journalism club.

