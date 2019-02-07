Forbush HOSA collects donations for Ronald McDonald House

EAST BEND — On Feb. 1, the Forbush Falcons took on the North Surry Greyhounds. However, off the basketball court, another success was taking place.

The Forbush Health Occupation Students of America (HOSA) Chapter was collecting donations for the Ronald McDonald House in Winston-Salem. The Ronald McDonald House is a non-profit organization which houses families who have patients in the hospital with no charge. It is a “home away from home” that has made a positive impact on almost everybody in some way.

Health-related items were collected, including hand soap, hand sanitizer, Clorox wipes, and paper towels. Monetary donations also were collected. Fans donated more than $400 and boxes full of supplies. Forbush HOSA expressed sincere thanks to the community for making the amazing night possible.

“Your donations are much appreciated and we know that your kindness will make an outstanding impact on the families staying at the Ronald McDonald House,” students in the organization said.