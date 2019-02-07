WCC announces fall 2018 president’s and dean’s lists

WILKESBORO — Wilkes Community College recognizes outstanding academic achievement of students through the president’s list and the dean’s list each fall and spring semester. The students on the fall 2018 semester president’s and dean’s lists are grouped by home county.

To qualify for the president’s list, full-time students must achieve a 4.0 grade-point average, complete 12 or more semester hours of college-level courses (excluding credit by examination) and be awarded all “A’s.”

To qualify for the dean’s list, full-time students must complete 12 or more semester hours of college-level courses (excluding credit by examination) and have a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher, with no grade below a “B.”

Wilkes County students qualifying for the fall 2018 semester

President’s list: Maghan Katrice Adams, Hays; Logan George Anderson, North Wilkesboro; Scott Bryan Anderson, Wilkesboro; Ryan Richardson Barrett, Wilkesboro; Ty Daniel Benton, Ronda; Leslie Nicole Blankenship, Hays; Kaycee Danielle Brown, North Wilkesboro; Seth James Brown, North Wilkesboro; Cody William Carlton, North Wilkesboro; Dillon John Carlton, North Wilkesboro; Alexis Rose Caudill, Roaring River; Aaron Thomas Clark, Millers Creek; Jodie Lynn Coffey, Ferguson; Daniel Ryan Cooke, Wilkesboro; Cole Grayson Elledge, North Wilkesboro; Allison Darlena Elliott, North Wilkesboro; Alex G. Foster, Purlear; Brian Keith Foster, Hays; Laiken Alexandria Foster, Wilkesboro; Lesly Pilar Fuentes-Ramirez, North Wilkesboro; Brenda Stefany Garcia Hernandez, Moravian Falls; Alexandra Baylee Gilbert, McGrady; Sonya Rachelle Gilreath, Wilkesboro; Sabrina Alisha Goforth, Wilkesboro; Danielle Faith Hammond, Hays; Tambrey C. Hauser, Wilkesboro; Keith Wayne Haynes, North Wilkesboro; Madison Faith Huffman, Millers Creek; Sara Elizabeth Jarvis, North Wilkesboro; Kacee Leann Johnson, North Wilkesboro; James Allen Kerr, Moravian Falls; James Thomas King, Wilkesboro; Noah Lee Krause, Wilkesboro; Rhett Landon Kyle, North Wilkesboro; Breanna Nichole Laws, North Wilkesboro; Vallie Nicole Lowe, North Wilkesboro; Jonathan Lugo-Parra, North Wilkesboro; Eric Kent Lunsford, Boomer; Devany Nataly Maldonado Garcia, Millers Creek; Jayme Laine Martin, Purlear; Lola McDaniels, Roaring River; Katheryn Nicole McGuire, North Wilkesboro; Jessicah Ellen Mesa, North Wilkesboro; Justin Ray Miller, Hays; Zachary Nolan Miller, North Wilkesboro; Ashley Lynn Minton, Millers Creek; Amanda Hali Myers, Wilkesboro; Emaleth Violet Myers, Boomer; Jackson Charles Myers, Wilkesboro; Marchella Campbell Nance, Ronda; Matthew John Nielsen, North Wilkesboro; John Justin Nobles, North Wilkesboro; Haley Perez, North Wilkesboro; Mariah Lira Phillips, Wilkesboro; Kelsi Raye Pierce, Millers Creek; Chelsea Renee Quinn, Wilkesboro; Paiton Elise Roberts, North Wilkesboro; Neil Jacob Rotsheck, Millers Creek; Keltyn Scott Ruddock, North Wilkesboro; Brittany Eller Rutherford, North Wilkesboro; Julian Grace Shumate, North Wilkesboro; Mary Jane Boiser Vawter, McGrady; Trendon Seth Wagoner, North Wilkesboro; Marissa Ruth Walker, Wilkesboro; Harrison Wall, Wilkesboro; Travis Remington Wall, Wilkesboro; Rachel Elizabeth Watkins, North Wilkesboro; Nicholas Ryan Whitley, Hays; Elizabeth Pearl Williams, Wilkesboro; Christopher Lee Wingler, North Wilkesboro; and Jacob Lee Wood, North Wilkesboro.

Dean’s list: Sydney Renea Adams, North Wilkesboro; Lexie Denise Alexander, North Wilkesboro; Karson Shae Anderson, Moravian Falls; Sandra Anguiano Campos, North Wilkesboro; Deborah Lynn Barlow, Wilkesboro; Oliver Dean Bentley, Wilkesboro; Ashley Dawn Blankenship, North Wilkesboro; Charles Bryson Bowers, Millers Creek; Amanda Danielle Broyles, Hays; Caleb Allen Byrd, North Wilkesboro; Candace Leigh Call, North Wilkesboro; Cody Allen Call, North Wilkesboro; Hannah Lynne Canter, North Wilkesboro; Abigail Lynn Chaney, Wilkesboro; Stephanie Lynn Church, North Wilkesboro; Macy Michelle Coffey, Moravian Falls; Tonya Golden Combs, Purlear; Brookelen Mercedes Cox, North Wilkesboro; William Kirby Craig, Purlear; Leila Michelle Crane, Purlear; Vena Michelle Cummings, Ronda; Laura Alexandria Davis, Boomer; Joshua Lee Denny, North Wilkesboro; Christopher Lee Dixon, Ronda; Victoria Beth Dockery, Millers Creek; Robert Allen Dollar, North Wilkesboro; Gralan Brock Durham, Roaring River; Lillieanne Bailey Eby, Boomer; William Jacob Travis Edwards, Wilkesboro; Kiyly Alese Elledge, Moravian Falls; Dylan Michael Eller, Millers Creek; Kristen Emily Farrington, North Wilkesboro; Joshua Nathaniel Faw, Millers Creek; Jasiah Alonzo Ferguson, Wilkesboro; Joshua Tyler Franklin, Boomer; Cassandra Elizabeth Gilbert, McGrady; Aaron Christopher Hamby, North Wilkesboro; Mason Andrew Hartley, Wilkesboro; Aaron Matthew Haymore, North Wilkesboro; Christopher Micheal Hedrick, Hays; Alani Morgan Helms, Wilkesboro; Hailey Marie Hogan, Hays; Andrew Dylan Holder-Walker, North Wilkesboro; Lauren Nicole Huffman, Wilkesboro; Andrea Osborne Hunt, Hays; Madison Grace Jarvis, Purlear; Winston Blake Johnson, North Wilkesboro; Ethan Grant Jones, Purlear; Amanda Lyn Jordan, Wilkesboro; Laken Breanne Kirby, Millers Creek; Tifanie Nicole Lamm, Roaring River; Rachel Dawn Laprad, North Wilkesboro; Christopher Jason Limberg, Wilkesboro; Ilse Limon-Garcia, Moravian Falls; Sara Mari Lopez, Thurmond; Zachary Dale Lovell, North Wilkesboro; Taylor Nicole Lowe, North Wilkesboro; Markus McKinley Luther, Wilkesboro; Michael Jacob Macfarland, Wilkesboro; Rebecca M. Matherly, Ferguson; Lauren Ashley Mathis, Hays; Cale Allen McGarvin, Boomer; Keelee Jade McGlamery, Hays; Alexis Nicole Moore, Traphill; Taylor Lee Moore, North Wilkesboro; Jacob Benjamin Muller, Moravian Falls; Ashley Nichole Mullis, Roaring River; Nhung Thi Nguyen, North Wilkesboro; Breanna Lea Osborne, Hays; Kaitlyn Danielle Perry, North Wilkesboro; Skyler Damien Perry, North Wilkesboro; Timothy Ryan Pettyjohn, Ronda; Billy Jack Plowman, Millers Creek; Roger Dale Queen, Millers Creek; Rosalee Joy Reavis, North Wilkesboro; Jose Antonio Renteria-Cruz, North Wilkesboro; Rebekka Jonel Rollison, Moravian Falls; Hector Manuel Santiago, North Wilkesboro; Janine Diane Severt, Wilkesboro; Jaymie Adelebrewer Sexton, Wilkesboro; Cassie Marie Shepard, North Wilkesboro; Justin Wayne Shepherd, North Wilkesboro; Alexandra M. Shew, North Wilkesboro; Austin Matthew Sloan, Traphill; Destiny Storm Smith, North Wilkesboro; Jasmine Irene Peter Snider, North Wilkesboro; Josiah Wade Sparks, Ronda; Jesse T. Swartzwelder, Millers Creek; Aaron Courtland Taylor, Hays; Chantavia Lynn-Browne Taylor, Purlear; Hunter Allen Transeau, Wilkesboro; Ethan Noah Triplett, Ferguson; Alisha Danielle Triplette, Millers Creek; Jessica Cleary Tritt, Ronda; Emilee Michelle Waddell, Roaring River; Ronnie Easton Wagoner, Roaring River; Kaitlyn Michelle Walker, Wilkesboro; Stephanie Grace Walker, North Wilkesboro; Andrew Seth Warren, Millers Creek; Chloe Ellen Watson, Ferguson; Logan Avery Whisnant, Wilkesboro; Laken Maria Whitley, Millers Creek; Lexey Makayla Williams, Moravian Falls; Tiara Cheyenne Winters, North Wilkesboro; Avery Cheyenne Wood, North Wilkesboro; Kelly Nicole Wyatt, North Wilkesboro; Catherine Christine Yates, North Wilkesboro; and Christopher Richard Zeidner, Wilkesboro.

Surry County students qualifying for the fall 2018 semester

President’s List: Kyla Danyelle Anderson, Elkin; Megan Elizabeth Brookshire, Elkin; Alexander Bryan Chatman, Elkin; Matthew Paul Giuffre, Ararat; Bryson Alexander Davis Key, Ararat; Kourtney Danielle Merkel, State Road; Corbin M. Soots, Mount Airy; and Cassidi Rae Wood, Elkin.

Dean’s List: Mary Olivia Cortez, Elkin; Tyler Christopher Couch, Elkin; Anayeli Loa, Elkin; Calvin Cornelius Mooney, Ararat; Ashlyn Marie Pardue, Elkin; and Jared Caleb Wood, Elkin.

Yadkin County students qualifying for the fall 2018 semester

President’s List: Amanda D. Ford, Hamptonville; Austin Martin Gentle, Hamptonville; Grant Allen Hodges, Jonesville; Shannon Jeanne Holden, Yadkinville; Joshua Nathaniel Huffman, Jonesville; and Chasey Marie Mullis, Yadkinville.

Dean’s List: Kassey Lynn Casstevens, Hamptonville; Ashley Irlan Cave, Hamptonville; Christian Mendoza-Angel, Yadkinville; Haley Grace Pardue, Hamptonville; Jeremy Ronald Salmons, Yadkinville; Dylan Andrew Shumate, Jonesville; Maklyn Kayla Walker, Hamptonville; and Bridgette Nichole Warden, Yadkinville.

Wilkes Community College, a member of the North Carolina Community College System, is a public, two-year, open-door institution serving the people of Wilkes, Ashe and Alleghany counties and beyond. Established in 1965, WCC continues to build on a strong history of meeting the educational needs and cultural interests of our students, community and workforce. WCC prepares learners for success in a dynamic world.