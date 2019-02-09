Surry announces honors lists for fall 2018

DOBSON — Surry Community College announces the fall semester 2018 president’s list and dean’s list.

Students qualifying for the president’s list must be enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours of college level coursework and maintain a 3.8 grade-point average for the semester with no final grade lower than a “C.” Students on the president’s list receive a congratulatory letter and an invitation to an exclusive breakfast in their honor.

The dean’s list honors those students who achieve significant academic status in their classes. Students qualifying for the dean’s list must be enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours of college level coursework and maintain a 3.5 grade-point averagefor the semesterwith no final grade lower than a “C.” Students on the dean’s list will also receive a congratulatory letter.

President’s lists honorees from the area are Allie Rae Abbott, Christopher Allen Brooks, Katelyn Marie Coffman, Kari Ann Davis, Chloe Shea Gordy, April Michelle Long, John R. McMurray, Ryan Nekemiah Porter and Sarah Katherine Wagoner, all of Boonville; Leeann Marie Brannock, Lizbeth Maria Cristobal, Isabelle Coffin Gardner Davis, Joana Guadalupe Hernandez, Kayla Kite James, Thao Thuy Phuong Ly, Melissa D. Marion, Ernesto Martinez Giles, Dakota Wayne Mills, Brenda Alexandra Ordonez and Teresa Ruiz Vazquez, all of Dobson; Tasha Pendry Brown, Hannah Elizabeth Dinkins, Ezequiel Joaquin-Torres and Austin Robert Wall, all of East Bend; Janelly Avila Antunez, Elijah Bill Brown, Claire Elizabeth Grider, Savannah Rose Holbrook, Genevieve Dexter Huttar, Nikyshia Meagan Martin, Walter Rhoades Poplin and Hallee Briann Stanley, all of Elkin; Nicolas Gavin Adams, Erica Castillo Duran, William Andrew Collins, Sarah Elizabeth Dowell, Lindsey Leigh Haynes, Skylar Alexis Martin, Cherith Angelica McCullagh, Andrea Lauren Mullis, Jennifer Najera, William Daniel Nance and Zane Wayne Shore, all of Hamptonville; Brandi Nicole Barber, Jessica Morgan McDonald, Karla Lizeth Nunez and Jordan Daryl Wagoner, all of Jonesville; Heather N. Couch of Ronda; Lydia Michelle Brewster, Wesley Scott Bruner and Loretta Jayne Elswick-Guden, all of Siloam; Griffin Davis Wheeler of State Road; Deah Marie Goodwin of Thurmond; Valarie Nicole Cave, Ryan D. Coe, Madison Nicole Davis, Stuart Bryan Gentry, Travis Andrew Hartmann, Austin Dell Hutchens, Katlyn Ashley Kindle, Jordan Lee Kiser, Joy Marie Quiyote and Tasha Kay Shankle, all of Yadkinville.

Dean’s list honorees from the area are Brett Michael Boles, Alyssa Noel Hicks, Daryl Bruce Johnson, Kody William Long, Mackenzie Erin Moxley, Chelsea Renee Turner and Lakken Elizabeth Weaver, all of Boonville; Angelica Alvarez Orlachia, Eric Arvizu, Erykah Lizette Arvizu, Ronald Logan Banks, Erica Ann Beam, Amelia Rose Hardy, Mario Hernandez, Nancy Lopez, Charles Andrew Ramey Moore, Kevin Araujo Rivera, Paloma Michel Rodriguez Puente, Colton Lane Simpson, Rhiannon Gayle Snow, Christina Michelle Stanley, Abriana M. Vail, Brandi Nicole Vance, Holly Danielle Whitaker, Karlie Elise White and Evangeline Bailey Wilhoit, all of Dobson; Timothy Grey Blackburn, Brooke Taylor Jefferson, Matthew Grant Lineberry, Jacob Charles Matthews, Derek Charles Moffitt and Jennifer Velazquez, all of East Bend; Holton Roth Jackson, Mariah Smith Largen, William Reed Morgan, Afton Gabrielle Nelson, Jessica Solis, MacKenzie Brooke Tilley, Hannah Elizabeth Wagoner, Sean Robert Wentzell and Jose Antonio Zuniga, all of Elkin; Emily Brooke Herko, Sara Martinez, Sheryl Ann Morris and Jonathan Lee Spann, all of Hamptonville; Elizabeth Patricio Medel, Jennifer M. Norman and Mariana Portilla, all of Jonesville; Timothy James Thompson of State Road; Annie Grace Douglas, Lindsay Reagan Gouge and Joseph Andrew Elijah Shores, all of Thurmond; Victoria Somervaill Holmes and Matthieu Jeison Martir-Tullock, both of Traphill; Audrey Melissa Turner of Union Grove; Alyssa Lakyn Aguilar, Ana Briseida Barboza Terrones, Ashley Ann Draughn, Erika Pearl Edwards, Asa Bradley Flynt, Carolyn Renee Harrell, Kaitlin Nicole Hutchens, Holdene Joesph Perry, Jacob Brian Ridings, Ramiro Rosales, Callie Jeanine Trivette, Heather Jolyn Whitaker and Lexia Jade Wingler, all of Yadkinville.