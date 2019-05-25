Jonesville woman graduates from Berea College

BEREA, KY — Daisy Sullivan, of Jonesville, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree at the Commencement Service on Sunday, May 5 at 2 p.m. at Berea College.

After remarks by American author and poet George Ella Lyon, Berea College conferred degrees to 248 graduates at Commencement. Focused on the topic of “Beginning Again,” Lyon said, “You can’t be sure where your path will take you. What you can be sure of is that it will change, you will change, the world and those you care for will change, too. Your job is to stay in touch with yourself and what matters to you most through these transformations.”

Referring to what the Hopi people call one’s “original medicine,” Lyon said “I believe that each of us comes into this world with a gift only we can give. Part of the purpose of education is to help you find and nurture that gift. Berea has instilled in you the importance of service to others. Stay close to your gift and find ways to give it [to others].”

Berea, the first interracial and coeducational college in the South, focuses on learning, labor, and service. Supported by Berea’s No-Tuition Promise, Berea College admits only academically promising students with limited economic resources, primarily from Appalachia. All students must work 10 hours or more weekly, earning money for books, room and board. The College’s motto “God has made of one blood all peoples of the earth,” speaks to its inclusive character, and the quality of its programs ensures that graduates from Berea go on to distinguish themselves and the college in many fields.