J-Building named in honor of the late Howard McKnight

EAST BEND — Forbush High School is proud to rename the science building the “J. Howard McKnight Building,” honoring its new namesake for 49 years of service to the students and staff of Yadkin County. This name was adopted on Nov. 4 by the Yadkin County Board of Education.

James Howard McKnight has been a lifelong educator who is looked at by many as a mentor and friend. He was a biology teacher at Forbush High School for 32 years from 1968 to 2000, and between him and his students, it is hard to say who loved who more. He always worked to benefit his students in any way he could. He established university affiliations for students to obtain biology credits while in high school at Forbush and volunteered his time as an athletic trainer for many sports teams.

His dedication to this school and Yadkin County continued even after retirement. In 2002, McKnight was elected to the Yadkin County Board of Education and was appointed Chairman of the Board. He has faithfully served the students of Yadkin County Schools and citizens of Yadkin County for 17 years.

Ginger Hamric was a student of McKnight’s and is now a chemistry teacher at Forbush High School. One of her favorite memories was “every lunch and break, people would go and hang out with him in his class; it was called Howard’s Zoo.”

Hamric had McKnight for advanced biology while in high school. She loved the class, and McKnight is one of the reasons she decided to become a science teacher. Hamric stated, “I wanted to be like Howard.” McKnight made a big impact on his students and was a role model to many. Hamric said McKnight has “always been a big inspiration for me, and I am so glad they are naming [J] building after him.”

Note: Howard McKnight recently passed away, but not before being informed that J-Building at Forbush High School was being named after him. The FHS administration would like to thank the Yadkin County Board of Education for honoring this amazing educator and public servant; may he rest in peace.

