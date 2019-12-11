Stop! Collaborate and listen! – Group Projects in Classes

Brisa Aguilar and Oscar Arzate work to complete a project in Mr. Beuter’s English class. -

EAST BEND — Group projects: some people love ‘em, some people hate ‘em. Regardless of how you feel, they are unavoidable. Whether it’s in English class or math, science class or theater, you will inevitably do a group project at some point in your high school career. They teach you the valuable skills of listening to others, working with your peers, and being a part of something that is more than yourself.

Mr. Beuter’s English 4 class recently completed a group project. They had read The Rime of the Ancient Mariner, a story about a man who kills an albatross and gets stranded at sea. The story is split into seven parts, and each group had to make a video for one of the parts of the story. Abigail Carachure, Maggie Spillman, Oscar Arzate, and Brisa Aguilar were given scene one. They had to recreate the first scene of the Mariner, which involved a wedding, a storyteller, and (spoilers) the albatross being shot from the sky.

When asked about working with a group on a project, Brisa said that “doing the work [and] actually getting things done” was the most difficult part of a group project, which went well in hand with her response to the best thing about a group project: “being able to hang out [with friends] during and after class.”

Oscar, on the other hand, had a different take on the advantages and disadvantages of group projects. He said that it’s true that “you don’t have to be stressed out about working by yourself because you have other people to help you,” but he admitted that the more people you add to a project, the harder it is to get everyone to agree on things. “Obviously each person has their own opinion about things,” Oscar said, and it can be hard for them to come together.

Despite their varying answers on the first two questions, Oscar and Brisa both agreed whole-heartedly that they would rather work in pairs than alone or in a group. It is easier to come to agreements, there are less people pulling you off task, and it is simpler to divide the work between two people.

These are, of course, are just two opinions on group projects. There are plenty of people who would rather work in a group than in a pair, and others still who would prefer to just work alone. However, love them or hate them, group projects are an integral part of preparing students for life after high school.

