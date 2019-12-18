Starmount High School students obtain more certifications

Starmount students Christopher Spann, Abby Herko, Jackson Manning, Terrance Anderson, Mairely Maldonado and Caroline Wood obtain certification in Adobe Illustrator. - Starmount students Christopher Spann, Jackson Manning, Terrance Anderson, Mairely Maldonado, and Abby Herko certified in Photoshop, InDesign and Illustrator also received a Design Specialist certification. -

Starmount students Christopher Spann, Abby Herko, Jackson Manning, Terrance Anderson, Mairely Maldonado and Caroline Wood obtain certification in Adobe Illustrator.

Starmount students Christopher Spann, Jackson Manning, Terrance Anderson, Mairely Maldonado, and Abby Herko certified in Photoshop, InDesign and Illustrator also received a Design Specialist certification.