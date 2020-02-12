Forbush names January students of the month

Forbush High School January students of the month. -

Congratulations to Annemarie Hutchens, Jackson Gentry, Lupita Carrasco, and Laiken Baity on being named Students of the Month for January.

Freshman Annemarie Hutchens said her favorite class at Forbush High School is “band, because I enjoy being able to express myself and play my instrument.” Annemarie said her favorite teacher is “Mrs. Frazier, because she cares about us and takes care of us.”

Annemarie is very active around campus. A few activities she is involved in include Student Council, FCA, Beta Club, Band, Chorus, Quiz Bowl, and she is on the swim team. “A few things I do in my free time are, swim, play my flute and read.” When asked about being nominated for the student of the month, Annemarie said, “I was surprised but very honored.”

Jackson Gentry, a sophomore, said his favorite class at Forbush High School is Electronics I with Mr. Hutchens. Jackson said, “the amount of entertainment and information you receive is incredible and interesting. The class teaches more than just electronics.” Jackson’s favorite teacher is Mr. Hutchens by far. “He interests you in the subject he teaches and gives you tons of information about life in general,” said Jackson.

Some school activities Jackson is involved in include playing on the JV soccer team, making highlight reels for the varsity soccer team, and being president of the sophomore class. During his free time he enjoys making short films that will entertain others. You can find Jackson’s films on YouTube at the “Kevin The Chicken” channel. Jackson also takes care of his chickens and spends time with his family. “I feel blindsided, yet honored. But there are many better choices than me, and look forward to seeing them chosen as well,” said Jackson.

Junior Lupita Carrasco said her favorite class at Forbush High School is Foods with Mrs. Saddler. “It is a good class to just forget stressful things in,” Lupita said. When asked about her favorite Forbush teacher, Lupita named Mrs. Saddler and Mr. Vestal. “I like hearing stories that Mrs Saddler has to say and I like joking around with Mr. Vestal,” said Lupita.

A few activities Lupita is involved in include being on the swim team, being a HOSA member, and currently participating in the tech theater class helping out with the school musical. During free time Lupita said, “I mainly just sleep, eat, and watch TikTok videos in my room. If not, I like going out with my best friend, but we do the same things, just in each other’s company.” Lupita said, “Being selected (as Student of the Month) is great and I’m sure my parents will be very happy.”

Senior Laiken Baity said, “I don’t have one favorite class but I enjoyed Web Page Design, Strength and Conditioning, and all my History classes. I liked all of my teachers (in those classes) and they made learning fun.” Laiken said her favorite teacher at Forbush is Senora Helton because “she is easy to talk to and always willing to help you in any way she can.”

A few school activities Laiken is involved in include volleyball, softball, BETA club, Junior Civitans, and FCA. During her free time, Laiken said she enjoys playing sports, going to church, and hanging out with friends. When asked how she felt about being selected as Student of the Month, Laiken said, “I am honored to have been chosen knowing that there are other students who deserve it more than me.”

