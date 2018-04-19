Starmount HOSA named ‘Gold Star’ chapter

For the fifth consecutive year, Starmount High School HOSA has been awarded the North Carolina HOSA Gold Star Chapter. This award signifies that the chapter members exemplify an outstanding commitment to their school and their future as healthcare professionals.

Students volunteer to work in the bi-annual blood drive as well as provide vision screening to our elementary and middle school students. This year, the students also helped to fill more than 60 stockings for the Salvation Army that was distributed to children in Yadkin County.

This year’s HOSA chapter has 68 members lead by advisor Tonya Martin BSN, RN.

Starmount HOSA team. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_Gold-Star-SHS-formatted.jpg Starmount HOSA team. Submitted photo