Forbush HOSA attends State Leadership Conference

After school on March 21, the Forbush High School Health Occupation Students of America (HOSA) team left for the State Leadership Conference in Greensboro.

They were in the city for four days learning at a variety of symposiums, competing in events, having fun at the ceremonies, and making friends with other students interested in the medical field.

At the awards ceremonies, the following people were called to the stage. In Personal Care, Sierra Burton took home first place and Summer Burton took second. In Health Career Display, Kailey Smitherman and Sophia Haynes took home third. In Extemporaneous Writing, Laura Wyrick won third place.

Of the Forbush HOSA team, many participants made it into the top 10 — Olivia Tucker in Home Health Aide; Madison Carter in Sports Medicine; Olivia Reynolds in Extemporaneous Writing; Haley Reinhardt and Oliver Arzate for Public Health; Jacob Brendle and Abby Luna in Health Education; Alma Pelagio in Healthcare Photography; Brisa Aguilar and Miranda Bellanger in Health Career Display.

In the healthcare issues exam, Jacob Brendle, Miranda Bellanger, Bailey Vestal, Mollie Hennings all were in the top 10 percent.

Many of the events had two rounds and several people from Forbush qualified, including Morgan Poindexter in Nursing Assistant, Kayden East and Natalie Doub for their Health Career Display; Mollie Hennings, Bethanie Snow, and Bailey Vestal in the Public Service Announcement event; and Ansleigh Reid and Tanner Moore for the event Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) event.

Hannah Davis was recognized for the HOSA Happenings, Emily Post earned recognition for the Outstanding HOSA Chapter, and Kayden East and Bailey Vestal was recognized for the Barbara James Service Award.

Forbush High School also was recognized as a Gold Star chapter and for its work with the American Red Cross relating to its two blood drives held each school year. Adrianna Sloan also was recognized as Gold Star advisor.

Overall, there was plenty of success and victory for the Forbush High School HOSA Team.

Emily Post is a junior at Forbush High School.

