Poster contest winners

Starmount High School students in the Honors Earth Science classes competed in the district and regional Soil and Water Digital Poster Contest this year. The theme for this year was “Water… Cycle of Life.” The winners received a combined total of $410 in prize money. Sarah Bare won first place district and second place region. Miguel Lopez won second place district. Carson Winters, Denver Stokes and Emily Parker were honorable mentions.

