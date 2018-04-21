Posted on by

Poster contest winners


Starmount High School students in the Honors Earth Science classes competed in the district and regional Soil and Water Digital Poster Contest this year. The theme for this year was “Water… Cycle of Life.” The winners received a combined total of $410 in prize money. Sarah Bare won first place district and second place region. Miguel Lopez won second place district. Carson Winters, Denver Stokes and Emily Parker were honorable mentions.


Submitted photo

Starmount High School students in the Honors Earth Science classes competed in the district and regional Soil and Water Digital Poster Contest this year. The theme for this year was “Water… Cycle of Life.” The winners received a combined total of $410 in prize money. Sarah Bare won first place district and second place region. Miguel Lopez won second place district. Carson Winters, Denver Stokes and Emily Parker were honorable mentions.

Starmount High School students in the Honors Earth Science classes competed in the district and regional Soil and Water Digital Poster Contest this year. The theme for this year was “Water… Cycle of Life.” The winners received a combined total of $410 in prize money. Sarah Bare won first place district and second place region. Miguel Lopez won second place district. Carson Winters, Denver Stokes and Emily Parker were honorable mentions.
https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_soil-18-1-formatted.jpgStarmount High School students in the Honors Earth Science classes competed in the district and regional Soil and Water Digital Poster Contest this year. The theme for this year was “Water… Cycle of Life.” The winners received a combined total of $410 in prize money. Sarah Bare won first place district and second place region. Miguel Lopez won second place district. Carson Winters, Denver Stokes and Emily Parker were honorable mentions. Submitted photo

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

10:53 am |    

Early voting begins today

Early voting begins today
6:27 am |    

Commissioners meet with students on school safety issues

Commissioners meet with students on school safety issues
5:54 pm |    

Donor sends Yadkin Valley United Fund over $200,000 goal in last minutes of celebration banquet

Donor sends Yadkin Valley United Fund over $200,000 goal in last minutes of celebration banquet
comments powered by Disqus