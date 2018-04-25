A note from Starmount’s yearbook editor

This year I had the honor and privilege of being the Starmount High School yearbook editor. I decided over the summer that I would take on the responsibility as the editor, and I do not regret that decision one bit. Creating, designing and capturing pictures as well as making sure the production is top notch can all be very stressful, but it has been well worth it.

One of the most challenging things for me was coming in as the editor and having never taken a yearbook course before. I had to learn the website, look through old yearbooks, and get a feel for how things come together. I also had to realize that it actually takes a lot of time to get the yearbook anywhere near completion. We had to meet deadlines and lots of work had to be done before the page creation even began.

I had major help from my assistant editor, Anna Pardue. Anna had taken a course before so she was familiar with how things work, how things come together, and how to be creative with the pages. Aside from Anna, almost everyone in yearbook this year was new. Fortunately, everyone had a creative touch and it was absolutely awesome getting to see the artsy side of the yearbook staff. I am very proud of my yearbook staff and the yearbook that we have created for the 2017-2018 year.

To me, a yearbook is about capturing the key moments of high school and all of the memories that you have experienced during that school year. This year, I wanted the yearbook to look different than the average SHS book. I was scared to change up the typical style but I am so glad that I did. Each page had a lot of effort, passion, and thought put into it.

To whoever takes on the role of editor and is in charge of staff next year, those deadlines will come up faster than you think. If people are slacking on things that they need to complete, don’t hesitate to tell them. If something doesn’t look right, fix it. It is your yearbook and you want it to be the best it can be. Yes, it is stressful and time consuming, but don’t give up on it because it is so worth it in the end!

Sincerely,

Sierra Reeves

Starmount High School yearbook staff for 2017-18 includes Darla Arroyo, Jenna Atkinson, Landon Baity, Angelica Carachure, Deja Davis (not pictured), Denver Davis (not pictured), Lizeth Luis (not pictured), Peyton Mullins, Isabel Najera (not pictured), Anna Pardue (not pictured), Sierra Reeves, Reina Ruiz, Gina Solis (not pictured), Lela Stringer (not pictured), Taylor Wood.