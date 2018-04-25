SHS March of Dimes looks to basketball to raise funds

Students and staff at Starmount High School took to the basketball court in an attempt to raise funds for premature babies during the March of Dimes campaign. The entire campus came out to see the game, and cheers were loud for each Ram side. By half time, the game was tied 11-11. Regardless of the end score, 21-27, both teams were seen as victorious as this was really a win for March of Dimes.

