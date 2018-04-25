Shore awarded scholarship by NGU

TIGERVILLE, S.C. — Madisun Shore, a senior at Forbush High School, has been awarded the Trustee Scholarship by North Greenville University. She was chosen to receive the scholarship on the basis of her academic achievement and school, church, and community involvement.

She interviewed and competed for the scholarship during Scholarship Day at North Greenville University on Feb. 23. With satisfactory academic progress, this scholarship will guarantee $56,000 over the course of four years of attendance at NGU.

Shore has been accepted into the class of 2022 and plans to enroll in August.

She is the daughter of Jeremy and Tiffany Shore of Yadkinville.