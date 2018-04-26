Three teams ranked in top 15

Boomer Kennedy, principal of Forbush High School, recently informed students, staff and residents in the community about the 2018 spring sports season at Forbush High School. There are a variety of spring sports underway at Forbush High School.

Currently, three of the spring sports teams are ranked in the top 15 in the state. These teams include softball, baseball and women’s soccer. Together they have a combined record of 36-9, (17-0 Western Piedmont Athletic Conference).

Some athletes at Forbush High believe part of the school’s success starts with the junior varsity (JV) teams. The JV teams help prepare players for the next level. JV athletes learn necessary skills and techniques to help prepare them to be successful in the upcoming years.

The ultimate goal of varsity teams is to develop players for potential college athletes as well as succeeding in conference and state play-offs. Athletes at Forbush High School are taught the importance of skill development, teamwork and team bonding. All of these help prepare the teams for a successful future.

Many of the teams at Forbush High School have excellent team chemistry. Some of the athletes have been playing together since they were in elementary school. Several of the school’s student athletes have received athletic scholarships. This is a result of hard work on the field and academically.

Some of Forbush’s spring sport athletes were asked about their thoughts on their team and current season.

Baseball player Carter Foster said, “The reason the baseball team is successful is we have a good connection from playing all these years. The seniors have been playing together ever since we could pick up a baseball, and we know how to connect with each other to help the team be successful.”

Softball player Kayleigh Williams said, “My team is so successful because we all love the game and each other, and we all work really well together.”

Women’s soccer player Marley Martin said, “The soccer team is so successful because we all have one goal and are close with one another.”

Students, staff and parents are looking forward to the remainder of the season and the Falcons staying on top. #GoBUSH

Morgan Beane is a sophomore at Forbush High School.