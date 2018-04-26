Prom 2018 ‘enchanted’ night

Prom is such an exciting time at Forbush High School. This year’s theme was “Enchanted Forest” and staff coordinator Jennifer Helton went above and beyond to bring the theme alive. The day before prom, Friday the 13th, the school had a Pepsi and popcorn party to hand out tickets to the upperclassman. Jacob Williams pumped up all of the students and even the teachers about the big night with an awesome DJ during the distribution.

While the ladies were picking out dresses at the two most popular stores, Southern Bride and Christopher’s Formal Wear, they also made their hair, makeup and nail appointments, made dinner reservations and reserved a picture destination. Most popular dinner choices were Cities, Village Tavern and Fratellis. The guys on the other hand had to find and tidy up their rides, get fitted for a tux and perhaps a haircut.

Prom king and queen nominees were Dakota Mendenhall and Faith Keaton, Turner Hauser and Alexis Collins, and Timothy Matthews and Karson Starling. Williams gathered everyone on the dance floor and Helton announced the winner … Dakota Mendenhall and Faith Keaton were Forbush High School’s prom King and Queen for 2018.

Helton was stoked about this year’s prom. She said, “The planning can be stressful at times but it is all worth it when the night finally comes.”

Although, she was running around doing 10 things at one time preparing for the night, it all came together in the end. “My favorite part of prom is to see all the students dressed up in their tuxedos and fancy dresses,” Helton said.

Madison Carter is a junior at Forbush High School.

