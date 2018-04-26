Tiny house, big expectations

When you hear the phrase “less is more,” what do you think of? For the carpentry students at Forbush High School, a tiny house is what comes to mind.

The project first started in 2017 when teachers Roy Cave and Gray Harris came together with the idea that they wanted to be able to create a tiny house to help their students learn how to build a condensed version of a regular-sized home. It features everything a normal house would have like lights, plumbing and electricity.

They don’t get to work on it every day because all of their materials are either donated by the public or they have to buy it. The tiny house is already sold, but they are still working on the finishing touches.

“I learned a lot such as the requirements for building a stable structure that could be supported and in a cost-effective way,” said Bryson St. John when asked what type of learning experience he gained.

This activity is set out to be used for many years to come. “We want to have more projects like this. The money that we received from this tiny house will be used to help us build the next one. Mr. Cave and I really enjoy teaching these students new things like this,” said Harris.

The students have a blast building the house. For many of the young builders, it was what they looked forward to most during their day at school.

Another builder, Cole Dalton, expressed how this project impacted his views of carpentry. “Learning how to apply my shop experience into a real setting showed me all the hard work that is put into building an effective house that’s durable.”

The carpentry classes are all about teaching young students valuable life skills that they can use in their future.

Jesse Keaton is a sophomore at Forbush High School.