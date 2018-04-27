Alderman named to Fayetteville State University chancellor’s list

FAYETTEVILLE — Ashley Alderman was recognized on April 17 at the chancellor’s list of students program of recognition held at the J.W. Seabrook Auditorium at Fayetteville State University.

Ashley Alderman of East Bend was named to the spring 2017 chancellor’s list by earning a GPA of 3.75 or higher and completing at least 12 semester hours during one semester, two consecutive terms for Fort Bragg students, and had no incomplete grades.

Dr. Pamela Jackson, interim provost and vice chancellor for Academic Affairs, presided over the event and Chancellor James A. Anderson acknowledged the student honorees for their outstanding accomplishments in his closing remarks.

FSU is the second-oldest public institution in North Carolina. A member of the University of North Carolina System, FSU has more than 6,000 students and offers degrees in more than 60 undergraduate and graduate degree programs.