Forbush takes on March of Dimes

Forbush High School has been raising money for the March of Dimes organization. The March Of Dimes is a nonprofit organization. The purpose of this organization is to improve the health of mothers and babies by preventing birth defects, premature birth, and infant mortality.

March Of Dimes was founded by Franklin D. Roosevelt on the 3rd of January in 1938. It was originally discovered to fight polio and was called “National Foundation for Infantile paralysis.”

Forbush has taken part this year once again in raising money for March Of Dimes. Forbush has found two different ways to raise money for the organization.

The first campaign Forbush did was prom-themed. Forbush sold raffle tickets for the chance to win two free prom tickets for a dollar. The school raised $47 during this fundraiser.

The next campaign Forbush held was “Change for a Change.” During this campaign, students raised money during their first period by donating change. The class that raised the most money will win a surprise that has not been yet announced.

Forbush has raised around $200 by just those two campaigns. Hopefully, Forbush will carry on raising money for the March Of Dimes organization like they have for multiple years. The students all hope that the March of Dimes organization will continue to grow and acquire many more donations to help mothers and babies.

Monlea George is a junior at Forbush High School.