Women’s soccer honors the military, gives back to the community

Forbush women’s soccer team has a tradition of recognizing the military and veterans during a home game. This year the Military Appreciation game was held on April 26 in a conference match-up between Forbush and Surry Central.

Players from Forbush wore camo jerseys in support of the event. The night started with the Forbush High School JROTC presenting the National Colors by Cadet Major Brendan Brittain, carrying Falcon Battalion colors was Cadet Staff Sgt. Saber Brazell, senior rifleman was Cadet Lt. Col. Cameron Sloan and junior rifleman was Cadet Sgt. 1st Class Jaeden Gage.

Donations were accepted at the gate to assist a military family. The money will be presented to a military family from the Forbush and Surry Central High School women’s soccer teams.

When asked about how the fundraising is used to help a military family, Coach Kenan James said, “We find a military family that is having financial troubles or their loved one has been injured and are overwhelmed with bills.”

James said he has found a family that attends Forbush High School and has had a family member that has been deployed. Both Forbush and Surry Central women’s soccer teams are honored to be a part of this game and having the opportunity to recognize the military, as well as providing financial support for a family.

After honoring the veterans, the two teams went head-to-head in rainy conditions. Surry Central put up a good fight, but in the end, Forbush got the win 9-0 by mercy rule.

Scoring for the Falcons were Miriana Lyon and Mallory Martin, both with a hat-tricks (three goals), Marley Martin, Bailey Vestal, and Emily Marcincavage had one goal each. Forbush now has a record of (10-0 WPAC) and Surry Central has a record of (4-6 WPAC)

During halftime, alumni from Forbush women’s soccer teams were recognized. On April 28, Forbush women’s soccer team hosted an alumni game.

The Falcons traveled to West Stokes on Monday and Atkins on Wednesday, this completed the regular season schedule for the Falcons.

Morgan Beane is a sophomore at Forbush High School.

Forbush and Surry Central high school women's soccer teams are assisted in honoring veterans and active servicemen by the Forbush JROTC color guard during a recent game.