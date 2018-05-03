College gear day celebrated

Many students know that college is an important step for their future. While in high school, seniors strive to make good grades and get involved, not only because they want to better themselves, but also because they know it will look good to the colleges they’re interested in. Each acceptance is proof that what they’ve worked so hard for is finally paying off.

College is an exciting time. It opens a world of opportunities. College is a place where students can reach their true potential and grow as an individual. It’s a moment of intense pride when a student gets to open an acceptance letter, because they know their dreams are coming true.

Forbush High School decided to create a day for these committed seniors called College Gear Day. This past Friday, seniors got to sign a certificate awarding them for deciding on their future school. They got their photo taken and got to keep their certificate as a reminder of their special achievement.

When asked what the purpose of College Gear Day, Forbush guidance counselor Anna Whitley said, “The purpose of College Gear Day is to give our seniors the opportunity to get recognition and celebrate their achievements.”

This was an exciting day for these seniors. Being accepted to a college is an exciting feeling, and these senior deserved to be recognized for their accomplishments. College is approaching quickly and the preparation has already begun for some. Excitement is filling in the hearts of these seniors as their future is about to begin.

Sydney Dinkins is a senior at Forbush High School.

Seniors at Forbush High School deck out for College Gear Day. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_FHS-college-gear.jpg Seniors at Forbush High School deck out for College Gear Day. Submitted photo