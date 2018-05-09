Starmount students named SkillsUSA North Carolina state officers

GREENSBORO — Starmount students Jacob Craver and Tyler Reinhardt were recently chosen as two of seven high school students selected to serve as SkillsUSA North Carolina state officers at the annual state leadership and skills conference.

For the next year, these seven individuals will travel to events across the state and country sharing the message of Career and Technical Education, and specifically the message of SkillsUSA.

SkillsUSA North Carolina officers work together to develop engaging educational conferences for the nearly 5,300 members statewide. Additionally, they visit business and industry representatives and legislative representatives. Through effective speaking and facilitating techniques, SkillsUSA North Carolina leaders communicate the message of career-readiness.

According to Tim Lawrence, director of SkillsUSA, “SkillsUSA state officers develop and use high level leadership skills to prepare themselves and others for future careers. SkillsUSA state officers are among the most elite student leaders in each state.”

For more information about SkillsUSA North Carolina, go to www.skillsusanc.org.

