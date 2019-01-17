Sawyer sworn in as senator for 34th District

RALEIGH — Sen. Vickie Sawyer (R-Iredell, Yadkin) was sworn in Jan. 9 for her first two-year term representing the
34th district in the North Carolina Senate. The oath of office was administered by North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Martin.
“I do not take lightly the tremendous responsibility the people of the 34th district have entrusted to me,” said Sawyer. “It is an honor and privilege to serve my constituents and I will work tirelessly to be a voice for those I represent, effect positive change and make North Carolina the best state to live, work and raise a family.”
“Sawyer’s leadership will be instrumental in shaping policy to strengthen our state,” said Senate Leader Phil Berger (R-Rockingham). “I applaud her willingness to serve the people of North Carolina.”