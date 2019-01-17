Sawyer sworn in as senator for 34th District

Submitted photo Vickie Sawyer and her family attend her swearing in to a first term as a North Carolina senator for the 34th district, representing Iredell and Yadkin counties. -

RALEIGH — Sen. Vickie Sawyer (R-Iredell, Yadkin) was sworn in Jan. 9 for her first two-year term representing the

34th district in the North Carolina Senate. The oath of office was administered by North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Martin.

“I do not take lightly the tremendous responsibility the people of the 34th district have entrusted to me,” said Sawyer. “It is an honor and privilege to serve my constituents and I will work tirelessly to be a voice for those I represent, effect positive change and make North Carolina the best state to live, work and raise a family.”

“Sawyer’s leadership will be instrumental in shaping policy to strengthen our state,” said Senate Leader Phil Berger (R-Rockingham). “I applaud her willingness to serve the people of North Carolina.”

Vickie Sawyer and her family attend her swearing in to a first term as a North Carolina senator for the 34th district, representing Iredell and Yadkin counties. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_IMG_7042_formatted.jpg Vickie Sawyer and her family attend her swearing in to a first term as a North Carolina senator for the 34th district, representing Iredell and Yadkin counties. Submitted photo