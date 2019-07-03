Getting smarter, but acting foolishly

Courtesy Photo Karissa Niehoff - Courtesy Photo Que Tucker -

We communicate on smart phones, drive smart cars, make purchases using smart cards and even drink smart water. But, really, how smart are we?

Between college admission and internet privacy scandals, sexual misconduct investigations, stolen trade secrets and the growing concern about how we communicate and connect with each other, technology seems to be outpacing our capacity to understand the most responsible way to use it. In other words, how are tomorrow’s leaders being groomed to make decisions that provide the perspective, balance and strength of character that today’s advanced world needs? The answer is by participating in high school sports and other extracurricular activities like the ones offered by the high schools in North Carolina.

Most researchers agree that leaders are made, not born, through relationships with others. Human interaction and life experiences enable young men and women to develop leadership characteristics such as trust, mutual respect, integrity and accountability. These are the same values that are learned as a result of playing on a high school sports team. And while club sports often have only a singular focus (the participant’s athletic abilities), research documents that high school sports programs have an unparalleled positive effect on the physical, academic and emotional growth of teens, including a more mature level of character development. In other words, high school sports have a more profound role to play in society today than you may realize.

The high school sports programs in North Carolina typically account for only about one to three percent of a school’s overall budget, making them one of the wisest investments your community makes. While the NCHSAA—unlike some other state associations—does not sanction music, speech, theatre and debate, we recognize their importance and value in a school’s overall extracurricular activities programs.

So how can you help? You can help by attending as many games and events as possible, donating to the booster club and volunteering to work in the concession stand. Most of all, you can help by encouraging your children to participate in as many sports and activities as they can.

Why? Because when they do, they will be joining a new generation of leaders who are both technologically smart and ethically responsible.

And that’s exactly the kind of leadership our hyper-intelligent world needs.

Karissa Niehoff is executive director of the National Federation of State High School Associations. Que Tucker is commissioner of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association.

Karissa Niehoff https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_Niehoff-Karissa.jpg Karissa Niehoff Courtesy Photo Que Tucker https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_Que_5x7.jpg Que Tucker Courtesy Photo

There is a solution