Yadkin Chamber members visit Hawaii

With summer reaching its end, the staff of the Yadkin County Chamber of Commerce wanted to share our experiences from our 10-day trip to the beautiful Hawaiian Islands earlier this year. Hawaii’s bright blue waters, spectacular mountain views, lush greenery and delicious food did not disappoint our large group’s expectations, and everyone reported to have an amazing trip — some even calling it the trip of a lifetime!

Our ship had a pleasant overnight sailing from Kona to the final port on our cruise, Kauai. Many of us went to see the breathtaking Waimea Canyon State Park on our first day there. Others had more excursions planned for the day including horseback riding, seeing the sights in Kauai, and visiting McBryde and Allerton Gardens – breathtaking wonders that are part of the network of gardens and preserves that make up the National Tropical Botanical Garden. The Waimea Canyon is a lot like the Grand Canyon, only it features more greenery. The vast hills and valleys of the canyon make it well worth the hour drive it took to get there. We had a few that were able to even get a closer spectacular view of the canyon by taking helicopter rides. This was our only stop for the day since we had a luau scheduled for that night. Most of the members of our group went to the Smith’s family Luau where they got on a river boat cruise and visited a beautiful fern grotto. Everyone reported to have a great time. The next day, we only had a few hours left to spend on Kauai, so some went exploring while others just relaxed on Kalapakai Beach near the ship. The ship embarked early that afternoon at 2 p.m. for Honolulu. On our way to Honolulu we passed by the unbelievable Napali Coast. Pictures and words cannot describe the beauty of this mountain range that sits on the northwest edge of Kauai. The coast can only be seen either by helicopter or ship and we were fortunate enough to have great weather that day to view it. The green covered mountain range looks like a giant claw has scratched indentions into its side. It was overall one of the highlights of the trip. Everyone enjoyed the various restaurants on the ship for dinner, and got plenty of rest to prepare to leave the next day.

On Saturday morning, everyone met in the lobby of the ship with their luggage and we left as a group. It had been an awesome week so far and we were excited to see what new adventures were waiting for us in Honolulu. We went straight from the boat to our motor coach for a tour of the city before we checked into our hotel. Unfortunately, it started raining heavily and we had to skip many of the stops on the tour. Our tour guide was great though and did his best to make sure we still enjoyed the day. Despite the rain, we still got to see the Chinese Byodo Temple with its ancient architecture, and we visited the Dole pineapple plantation where we tried Dole’s signature pineapple frozen yogurt. We also had a buffet lunch at the Kualoa Ranch which featured delicious barbecue chicken and pork. After finishing the tour, we were dropped off at our hotel, The Outrigger Resort at Waikiki. Our rooms were very nice and quite an upgrade in size compared to the compact rooms on the ship! That evening some decided to eat at Duke’s Waikiki, a popular restaurant located in The Outrigger resort, and all reported a great meal. The city of Honolulu resembles New York City with its expensive stores and crowded streets. There are all different kinds of name-brand outlets, restaurants, and fancy car dealerships. After eating and doing some souvenir shopping, everyone headed off to bed to get ready for our last full day in Hawaii.

After a week of beaches and mountain adventures, we spent our last day in Hawaii reflecting on one of America’s most tragic events, Pearl Harbor. The members of our group had the choice of what time they wanted their tour to be scheduled. Most of us went at 9 a.m., while others went at 5:45 a.m. Everyone who toured Pearl Harbor in our group gave it a 5-star review. Getting to actually stand where American soldiers sacrificed their lives in the service of our country was very humbling. The actual memorial, which sits over the submersed USS Missouri, was closed for maintenance, but we were able to take a ferry around it which was still cool. After our visit at Pearl Harbor, we had a brief city tour planned where we went to Honolulu’s town hall. In front of the town hall, there is a famous statue of King Kamehameha where TV shows like Hawaii Five-O have been filmed. We then ventured back to the hotel and everyone seemed to have different plans for the afternoon, but we all met back up around 4:15 to go to Germaine’s Luau. This was the best way to spend our last night in Hawaii. The Luau featured a variety of Hawaiian food including classic Hawaiian roasted pig. We were actually able to watch them pull the pig from a hole in the ground where it had been cooking for days. They call this process the Emu ceremony. The entertainment was fantastic. There were all different kinds of dances and songs that the Luau staff performed, and they even invited a couple of members from our group on stage to dance the Hula. It was late by the time we got back to the hotel and we spent the rest of the night packing our things for the plane ride home.

That Monday, we woke up early and were able to take our time eating breakfast since we didn’t have to leave for the airport until 11 a.m. One couple from our group even renewed their vows at a Hawaiian ceremony offered by the hotel. After checking out and riding to the airport together, we boarded our first flight out of Honolulu at 2:16 p.m. and arrived in L.A. at 11:30 p.m. Our next stop was North Carolina and we arrived in Charlotte at around 8:30 a.m. Our coach back to the Chamber office where our trip had started 10 days ago, arriving back around 11:00 a.m. that day we were back in Yadkin County. It had been an extremely long day of travel and it felt good to be home. The 10 days that we were in Hawaii couldn’t have been better. The weather was great and all of our plans went smoothly. Our fantastic group of 44 had an unbelievable time in Hawaii and will cherish each memory made there. It is hard to describe the breathtaking scenic views, nature and wildlife (& lots of chickens!) that we experienced. Our adventures in Hawaii will be one of those trips that we will never forget!

Next up for the Chamber – Journey to Italy, an adventure coming up in 2020! Call the Chamber office for more information if you are interested. As always, we appreciate the staff of The Yadkin Ripple for allowing us to share our Chamber adventures with everyone!

