O’ Christmas Tree

My husband and I argue every year over having a real Christmas tree versus an artificial one. I always win. I’m on team real Christmas tree. The very idea of a fake tree offends me. No offense meant to those who go the artificial tree route. I imagine they are much easier to handle.

We had a little fiasco this year that I expect my husband will use as ammunition next year when the tree discussion comes around. Our tree fell down. My two-year-old son may or may not have had anything to do with this horrific incident. For one terrifying moment I was afraid he was actually under the fallen tree, but luckily that was not the case. Only two ornaments were broken but my husband was not at home at the time and it was quite a challenge to get it back up on my own. I had two friends come to help but we actually ended up having to rope the tree to the wall until Morgan returned home to get the tree stand properly balanced. It put a bit of a damper on my spirits, I admit.

A friend who came to help us get the tree back in its festive order admitted that after years of rejecting the idea of a fake tree, he had given in and was glad for the ease of the process. I’m still not convinced. Yes, the tree fell down and it was terrifying, but a fake tree could fall over too if a toddler got a little too rambunctious.

A fake tree doesn’t involve a trip to the mountains to choose just the perfect tree while bundled up in scarves and hats. That adventure each year is what really starts me getting in the holiday spirit. Yes, the artificial trees now have lights built right into the branches but where’s the fun in that? No unwinding the tangled light strands? No forgetting to plug them in first to make sure all the bulbs are working? (We made that mistake this year and have a half strand that doesn’t work.) No passing the bundle of lights around and around the tree trying to get them in just the right spot? That part is even more fun when a two-year-old wants to try to help!

And worst of all, an artificial tree doesn’t have that lovely scent. My husband joked that we could hang some of those pine tree air fresheners up to remedy that problem. Needless to say, despite the fallen tree fiasco, I am yet to be convinced that an artificial tree is the way to go.

