Do not read until Christmas

Several years ago I got an irate voice mail from a reader who was extremely disappointed I had not written a column with recipes for Christmas treats. I’m afraid I have disappointed that person once again as the holiday season has come and gone, and I didn’t write anything on goodies to make for this special season.

The truth is, not only did I not write about Christmas treats, I didn’t really make any either. This was something of a stressful December in my family as my husband was out of town for an entire week and my Dad was dealing with some health issues. We had to make do with the bare minimum of the usual holiday traditions this year, with most of our focus on making sure it was a special time for our little one.

Growing up there were many Christmas treats we made in our family. My Mamma had an entire set of plastic molds to make Christmas chocolate suckers. That was always a fun thing to do together. Peanut butter pinwheel candy and icebox fruitcake were two other favorite things we made every year at Christmas. I have yet to be able to master either of those.

My husband’s traditional Christmas treat is candy meringues in a variety of flavors. That was definitely a tradition we had to forego this year as it is quite time consuming.

Despite our limited time this year around the holidays, there are three things I just have to make around Christmas. Those are Chex mix, cream cheese and olives, and peanut butter Ritz crackers dipped in white chocolate. Luckily all of these are pretty simple to make.

The peanut butter Ritz crackers are so simple and I know many of you probably also make these around the holidays. The most time consuming part is spreading the peanut butter gently onto the crackers so as not to break them. Once your peanut butter cracker sandwiches are done you dip them in melted white chocolate and set in the freezer just a few minutes to let the chocolate set. Some years we have melted milk chocolate to drizzle on the top for decoration. These are so delicious with the salty and sweet combo of the crackers, peanut butter and chocolate. It seems such a shame we usually only make these at Christmas. I say make them anytime you want a treat! We actually made ours this year several days after Christmas.

The cream cheese and olives is another extremely simple spread to make and serve on your favorite type of crackers. For many years we only made this at Christmas and then it dawned on us we liked it so much we should make it more often. All it is is chopped olives mixed with softened cream cheese. Two of the secrets I’ve found are to use one of those mini electric choppers to get the olive pieces really small, and I also like to put a bit of the olive brine into the mix for extra olive flavor. I usually use one small jar of olives and one block of cream cheese. My dad and I are kind of persnickety that it be Mario brand olives. They taste the best in our opinion.

For the Chex mix I go by the recipe that used to be printed on the back of the Chex cereal box. Each time I plan to make this party mix I pull out my favorite Christmas cookbook and stuck inside the front cover is the recipe that was clipped from the Chex box many years ago. While I do use the recipe from the box as a basic guideline, I also make quite a few changes. For starters, I actually don’t use Chex cereal. I prefer Crispix cereal. The original recipe also calls for six tablespoons of butter and I prefer to use an entire stick which is eight tablespoons. I also up the amount of Worcestershire sauce from two tablespoons to three, it’s the best part. When it comes to the other ingredients, I don’t actually measure. I dump in one box of Crispix cereal, a small can of cocktail peanuts, most of a bag of pretzels (sometimes I use the heart shaped ones and sometimes the stick shape), one bag of Goldfish crackers (I like the colorful ones), and a bag of garlic bagel chips. This last time I made party mix I actually put some Bugles in. I’m not sure I will do that again though. Once I get all of the seasoning and butter mixed and all of the cereal and snacks combined in a large roasting pan, I drizzle the seasoning and butter on and stir it up. Then, because I’m a little bit crazy when it comes to Chex mix, I dash on more Worcestershire, garlic powder, onion powder and seasoning salt until it feels just right! The recipe from the cereal box is below but I say just let your heart lead you, or your taste buds rather, when it comes to what snacks/cereal you like and exactly how much seasoning you want.

The Original Chex Party Mix

Ingredients:

• 6 tablespoons margarine or butter

• 2 tablespoons Lea and Perrins Worcestershire sauce

• 1 1/2 teaspoons seasoned salt

• 3/4 teaspoon garlic powder

• 1/2 teaspoon onion powder

• 3 cups Corn Chex cereal

• 3 cups Rice Chex cereal

• 3 cups Wheat Chex cereal

• 1 cup mixed nuts

• 1 cup pretzels

• 1 cup garlic flavor bagel chips

Instructions: Heat oven to 250 degrees. Melt butter in large roasting pan in oven. Stir in seasonings. Gradually stir in remaining ingredients until evenly coated. Bake one hour, stirring every 15 minutes. Spread on paper towels to cool. Store in airtight container. Makes 12 cups of party mix.

Peanut butter Ritz crackers dipped in white chocolate. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_ACS_0365.jpg Peanut butter Ritz crackers dipped in white chocolate.