Yadkin Valley Strong — It really is

This is a love letter.

If it’s possible to write a love letter to an entire town. An entire region, really. I grew up in Elkin, or more precisely, Elkin-adjacent. My formative years were spent in Pleasant Hill in Wilkes County with an Elkin address. So I have always thought of Elkin as my hometown.

But never have I been more proud of my hometown than this week when the movers and shakers of Elkin came together and resolved to do everything in their power to help the less fortunate among them.

And by Elkin, I again mean Elkin-adjacent, or what we now call the Yadkin Valley. As I said, I grew up in the Wilkes County portion of Elkin and now live on the Left Bank (better known as Jonesville), and both of those areas are going to benefit from an initiative being pursued by the Yadkin Valley United Fund, the Yadkin Valley Chamber of Commerce, Explore Elkin and the local schools and food banks (see article on page 1).

Days before it was at all clear that any financial assistance would be coming down from the federal government, work was underfoot for the area to help its own. All it took was news that, due to vastly reduced resources, the food bank many local people depend on to keep the wolf away from the door, was going to be forced to close its doors. Just at a time when more people than ever needed them most.

That was unacceptable. And the moving and the shaking began.

The first thing to shake loose was $25,000 in emergency reserves from the Yadkin Valley United Fund, and within hours of the first meeting of Yadkin Valley Strong — as the initiative is called — affluent local folks were making calls and making pledges. Unsolicited pledges, I might add.

It is the unacceptability of suffering by my fellow Yadkin Valley residents that makes me proud. I looked around the table at the next planning meeting of Yadkin Valley Strong a couple of days later, and I saw a group of people who are not likely to suffer directly from the economic collapse we are watching as it happens in real time. Yes, I’m sure their investment portfolios have taken a substantial hit, and I would wager that not one of them has the net worth they had a month ago, but I daresay that no one sitting at that table is going to miss any meals in the coming weeks and months. Which is what made it so inspiring that every single one of them was treating every layoff, every business closure, every business cutback, every server who has lost the tips that feed their babies, and every hairdresser who still has to pay rent on a shop that is not bringing in a single dollar, as personally as if it was their own family about to go hungry.

That swelling in my heart, that’s civic pride I’m feeling. And you should feel it too.

Within days, perhaps by the time you read this, an infusion of cash will have gone out to two beleaguered local food banks, seven local elementary schools will have their depleted stock of food replenished, and families which earn less than $60,000 a year and have lost jobs due to COVID-19 will be receiving checks of between $100 for an individual and $250 for a couple with two or more children.

Yeah, it’s less than the $1,200 coming down from the federal government, but bear in mind that when this group got together and began making things happen, that $1,200 was a rumor, a mere hope, potentially pie in the sky. And who knows how long it will take for it to filter down the pike? These folks here in town are firing up the check-cutting machine now. As we speak. While people are freaking out from uncertainty. And already feeling the pinch. Rents and mortgages are due today. There are a whole lot of people making the hard decision of whether to pay that rent or mortgage from the last paycheck they will receive or save some money for food. Every little bit helps.

As Jeff Eidson, Yadkin Valley Strong committee member, said at the meeting, “You can eat for a couple of weeks on $100. You won’t eat good, but you can eat.”

As someone who has faced the food or rent conundrum in my life and is wondering how to handle the pay cut brought on by this crisis, I know he’s right. You can eat. And it’s no longer a matter of eating good. It’s a matter of getting by.

And it’s nice to know someone cares. Cares enough to go out on a limb. because $25,000 in seed money is not nearly enough to do what they have committed to do. Yadkin Valley Strong does not have the vast resources of the United States government — they cannot print money or raise taxes or manipulate interest rates. They have good hearts and faith in humanity, faith that the haves in their community feel a responsibility to take care of the have-nots.

They have taken a leap on that faith. And I am proud of them.

You can contribute to Yadkin Valley Strong by going online to Yadkinvalleystrong.com or mailing a check to Yadkin Valley United Fund, PO Box 593, Elkin, NC 28621 (Please note Yadkin Valley Strong on the “for” line.)

