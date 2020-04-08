Praise for SECU Hospice Home

To the Editor:

My husband Norman T. McDonald was admitted to the SECU Hospice Care Center of Yadkin on Feb. 28. The service my husband received regarding his care was nothing short of wonderful. Immediately the atmosphere was very welcoming and the feel of comfort was present throughout the hospice home.

The staff, including Megan Cheek, Sherry Hunt and their chaplain Jonathan Casstevens were very professional and extremely helpful throughout every step of my husband’s stay.

This was my first experience at any kind of hospice home and it was such a feeling of being at home. Everyone was so friendly. I did not know what to expect before we arrived, but the staff was there for us when we needed it most. The nurses were so friendly.

Norman was the love of my life, he was my life and losing him has been so difficult, but I am so very grateful for the support I received at the SECU Hospice. When I cried they cried.

Hospice is not a place anyone ever wants to have to be, but it truly does make a very bad time a little more bearable. You feel like you are somewhere in a fancy hotel, it just makes you feel warm and welcomed. The patios off each room and fireplace in the common area, it just was such a comfort to be in such a lovely place at such a hard time.

Thank you again to all of the staff of the SECU Hospice Care Center of Yadkin.

Zehra McDonald

East Bend