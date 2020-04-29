Quarantine goals

Kitsey Harrison Contributing Columnist - Meghan Markle reacts as she rides in a carriage with her husband Britain’s Prince Harry after their wedding ceremony at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018. (Jeff J Mitchell/pool photo via AP) -

What would you do if you had all the spare time in the world? This is a question many of us might be asking ourselves now that maybe we do have a little more spare time. I say maybe, because for parents of young children, you probably actually have less free time now than ever before. All of a sudden parents have become home school teachers, likely on top of trying to do their regular job from home (or even still at their physical job location.)

Time off from work and school such as on the weekends, however, may seem like a longer stretch of time to fill as you can’t go to the movies or have a cookout with friends. So what are you doing with that spare time? There seems to be a call to use this extra time to do something to better yourself, such as learning a new skill. While learning a new skill is a great idea, I also think it’s totally okay if you’re just spending your newfound spare time binge watching Netflix or Disney+.

I started out the month of April challenging myself to write a poem each day as part of National Poetry Month. I had a good run and wrote about seven poems in a row then I digressed to watching TikTok videos. For those who might not know what TikTok is, it is a social media platform featuring short 15 to 60 second videos, often of people doing dances or something silly. I’m not proud I have taken this path and many of the videos on TikTok, while entertaining, are downright stupid. But, I’m just going to blame it on the quarantine. It’s sort of like the theory that calories don’t count on holidays. Right?

As for learning something new, I do have a plan for that. The thing I want to learn is exceedingly frivolous and definitely falls into the category of useless knowledge. I can’t even blame this on the pandemic, it’s just something I’ve always wanted to know. As a self-proclaimed Anglophile, one of the things I love to read/learn about are the many tiaras and other jewelry often worn by Queen Elizabeth and other members of the royal family. I have a passing knowledge of the names of a few of these famous jewels, for example, the tiara worn by the Duchess of Cambridge in her wedding to Prince William is known as the Cartier Halo tiara. The Duchess of Sussex, on her wedding day, wore the Queen Mary Bandeau tiara.

Not only do these gorgeous headpieces have names, they also have very interesting histories. Queen Mary’s Diamond Bandeau tiara was made in 1932 to showcase the center stone which is actually a brooch featuring 10 diamonds that was a gift to Mary of Tech from the County of Lincoln in 1893.

My personal favorite in the Queen’s collection of glamorous headdresses is the Vladimir tiara, originally owned by the Grand Duchess Vladimir, the last of the Romanov dynasty. The tiara, along with other jewels from the Duchess’ collection were smuggled out of the palace after the revolution in 1917. After Duchess Vladimir’s death, many of her jewels were sold. The Vladimir tiara was sold to Queen Mary (Queen Elizabeth’s grandmother) who had it redesigned to be worn three magnificent ways. The original styling of the tiara has large pearl pendants that hang within interlocking diamond circles. Queen Mary had it altered so that the pearls could become interchangeable with large emerald pendants (this is my personal favorite styling.) The tiara can also be worn without either the pearl or emerald pendants which is known as its “widowed” form. Wow, talk about a versatile tiara!

So, my ultimate quarantine goal is to memorize the names, number of stones and carat weight as well as historical facts about all the royal tiaras. It’s sort of like people knowing baseball stats from long ago. A friend suggested I could make flash cards that have a picture of the tiara on the front and the tiara’s stats on the back. Sounds like a great idea to me!

It might not be a useful new skill or set of knowledge, but I guess it’s better than TikTok watching.

Kitsey Burns Harrison is a reporter for The Yadkin Ripple. Here she shares her musings on life, love, food and motherhood. She may be reached at 336-679-2341 or on Twitter and Instagram @RippleReporterK.

