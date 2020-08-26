Finding joy (even in a pandemic)

Cullen smells a flower on his second birthday.

“Live each day like it is your last,” is one of those cheesy sayings people like to quote but seldom do we actually live by that message. To be honest I’m not sure I even want the pressure of trying to live like that. I know the point is to find joy and make the best of every day even when times are hard. I feel like I do that most of the time. I think most of us do. Let’s face it, we are still going to have hard days too, and that’s okay. This pandemic has made me think a lot about how I would do things differently.

My son turned three a few weeks ago and I went back through photos on my phone of the last year. In a black Johnny Cash t-shirt that matched his Dad’s, he was sniffing a flower someone had given him on his birthday last year at a local farmer’s market. In one photo his face was captured in a sunrise glow on the beach. Last fall he had a grand time at a corn maze playing in the sand area, a golden field of corn in the background. He clutched two apples, one red and one yellow, under his chin when we visited an apple orchard. Our annual holiday family photo shoot didn’t go so well but the photographer still managed to capture some cute images of my son, my husband and I dressed up. One late winter photo showed him gleefully bundled up with tongue extended in an attempt to catch a snowflake. Another photo, taken not long before the pandemic began, shows Cullen and his friend Wyatt at the Children’s Museum.

As I looked at these photos of us out and about I tried to think if I would have done anything differently if I had known that we might not get to go on a beach trip or to a crowded corn maze with lots of other families around the next year. Would we have stayed a little longer at the corn maze? Maybe gone on the hayride a second time? Would we have built one more sand castle on the beach or lingered over dessert at a restaurant just a bit longer? Try as I might, I really can’t imagine that we would or even should have done anything differently. We enjoyed all these things to the utmost. I think a lot of that has to do with seeing it all through the eyes of a child. His joy becomes our joy when we see him smile from ear to ear at the simplest gesture of being handed a small flower at a farmer’s market or digging with his hands in the sand.

When this pandemic is far behind us and we can all safely gather around a bar or restaurant table, at concerts and festivals without having to wear a protective face covering, perhaps we will savor it a bit more. Should we guilt ourselves over not savoring every single moment before the pandemic? Definitely not. Should we try to find the joy in the mundane these days, like take-out from a favorite restaurant instead of cooking at home or managing to make it through the grocery store aisle without encountering an unmasked shopper going the wrong way? I think so. Are there still going to be hard days where the laundry is piled up, the potty training is not going well, and we just wished to anything we could go sit at a bar with our friends? Yep, and guess what, we will make it through those days too.

