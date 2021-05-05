I’m in a vaccine trial, let me tell you why:

I am one of the around 200,000+ people who volunteered to take the COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S. early, in order to test how well the vaccines prevent COVID-19 and any potential side effects. I joined a phase three trial, which means by the time I was testing the vaccine it had already gone through several other trials to determine safety and dosing. Phase III trials determine how well a vaccine works, they’re where we get statistics like “the vaccine is 95% effective against minor illness and 100% effective at preventing severe illness and death.”

Each vaccine that is being administered in the United States has followed the same process. Hundreds of thousand of people from communities across the country have volunteered to test these vaccines.

Some people volunteered because they felt like it was a way they could help fight the pandemic, like by being the first to offer up their arm they were paving the way for grandparents to hug their grandchildren or honor nurses working 12 hour shifts. Some people, like me, simply wanted to get the vaccine as quickly as possible and joining a trial seemed like a win-win. I (maybe, since the study is blinded) got the vaccine early and hopefully did some good. The trial process ensures that participants do get the vaccine in a process called a “crossover,” so I know my vaccine status (even if I don’t know when I actually got the vaccine.)

Whatever the reason people volunteered for clinical trials, the fact remains that it was mothers and fathers, preachers and teachers, grocery store clerks and factory workers who stepped in to make sure the vaccines we have today are safe and effective. These vaccines ARE safe and effective.

The people who tested the vaccines being distributed now aren’t some super secret or elite group of people. We are not shills for Big Pharma. We are just like the people you see every day. We ARE the people you see every day. We participated in these trials so that we can have good data with which to make an educated decision about our health and the health of our community.

I know that I am not the poster child for vaccine hesitancy, but as a pastor I hope I can speak about compassion, caring for our community, and loving our neighbors. Vaccines protect us as individuals, and our vaccines protect our children, neighbors, churches, schools, and community.

If you haven’t gotten vaccinated please talk to you doctor, or call the health department. They will answer any question you may have about if a COVID vaccine is right for you and help you decide which one is best.

Thank you to our own Yadkin County Health Department, Emergency Management, and Human Services agency here in Yadkin County for all of their hard work administering COVID testing sites and vaccination clinics.

Rev. Jonathan Gaylord is the Pastor of Yadkinville United Methodist Church.