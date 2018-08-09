Kitsey’s Kitchen Book Report: ‘Eleanor Oliphant is completely fine’

Remember writing book reports in school? I sure do. I’ve always loved to read. Sadly, I don’t read quite as much as I once did. My now 1-year-old son keeps me pretty busy. I’ve also realized I tend to spend what free moments I do have looking at Facebook or other apps on my smartphone rather than reading.

I do try to read to my son every day though. We recently got several new books from two local Girl Scouts who were selling them at the U.S. 21 Road Market to raise funds for their Silver Award project. We got some Dr. Seuss classics as well as some Eric Carle books and a picture book about Rosa Parks. These days Cullen mainly tries to grab the book away from me and bang on the cover, but I read to him nonetheless.

I’d like to try to read more books for myself as well, as I think it’s probably better for me than spending time on social media or staring at a screen, which I do all day for work anyway.

I thought I would start a new edition of my column, which hopefully I will get to once a month, that will be something of a book report on what I’ve been reading.

Truthfully I still prefer an actual book rather than reading it on a Kindle or other smartphone app. However, I did recently discover the Libby app which allows you to check out ebooks and even audiobooks from your local library right on your phone. Sometimes while running around with a little one, it’s easier to catch a few reading moments on my phone rather than an actual book.

On the Libby app I recently read, “Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine” by Gail Honeyman. This was a Reese Witherspoon book club pick which is partially what prompted me to read it. The title was intriguing also. Don’t we so often judge a book by its title if not its cover?

It’s hard to describe this book without giving too much of the story away, but I will try. The story is set in Scotland and is about a young woman who works in an office. This woman is very intelligent and also very socially awkward. As the story unfolds you learn more about this woman’s past and the tragic events that have made her who she is.

I will add that I normally prefer mysteries. This is not a mystery per se but Eleanor’s past is certainly mysterious and it unfolds little by little as the story progresses. It was definitely a book that I found hard to put down.

If you’ve read something great lately, I’d love to hear about it. For future book report columns, I’d love to include your recommendations as well. If you have a book to recommend, send me the title along with a short one or two sentences about the book and why you enjoyed it. Email recommendations to kburns@yadkinripple.com or leave a voicemail at 336-518-3049, please be sure to include your name along with your message.

Kitsey Burns Harrison is a reporter for The Yadkin Ripple. Here she shares her musings on food, life, love and motherhood. She may be reached at 336-518-3049 or on Twitter and Instagram @RippleReporterK.

“Eleanor Oliphant is completely fine” by Gail Honeyman. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_eleanor_formatted.jpg “Eleanor Oliphant is completely fine” by Gail Honeyman. Kitsey Burns Harrison https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_Kitsey-Harrison-1.jpg Kitsey Burns Harrison Cullen with his new books. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_37878038_10105987436336408_5756692207545352192_o_formatted.jpg Cullen with his new books.