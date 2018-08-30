Kitsey’s Kitchen Book Report: ‘The President is Missing’

As a mystery writer, James Patterson is highly acclaimed. He has written nearly 150 books so far in his career. He is well-known for his Alex Cross series, several of which have been made into movies. I have read a number of his books and greatly enjoyed them.

I confess I haven’t read many of his lately though. As with other novelists who churn out a massive amount of titles, they tend to become rather formulaic after a bit. When I saw his newest title though and who the co-author was, I had to give it a try.

Patterson’s latest novel is entitled “The President is Missing” and was co-authored by former President Bill Clinton. The title alone was intriguing but knowing a former president helped to write it made it seem even more exciting. You can imagine the inside information that might be in such a book based on the fact that a former president helped write it.

Overall I’d give the book three and half stars out of five. I did enjoy it, and if you like government thrillers, you will likely enjoy it as well.

I will say I feel that the title is a little misleading. Based on the title I expected the story to be about the fact that the president (obviously) was missing and no one knew where he was or what had happened to him. Whether or not you agree with the politics of any given president, I imagine that would be pretty frightening for him to disappear and no one to know his whereabouts.

The book, however, is all written from the perspective of the fictitious president so, as the reader, you know where he is the entire time. The threat the President and the country faces in the novel is something that goes by the code name “Dark Ages” and is a very different threat than what you might expect such as a bombing.

If you like mysteries, particularly ones based on government, then I definitely recommend checking it out.

Remember, if your local library doesn’t have a copy, you can search in other libraries across the state through N.C. Cardinal to find a copy and request it. Be sure to ask your local librarian all about N.C. Cardinal!

Kitsey Burns Harrison is a reporter for The Yadkin Ripple. Here she shares her musings on food, life, love and motherhood. She can be reached at 336-518-3049 or on Twitter and Instagram @RippleReporterK.

