Letter to the Editor

To the editor,

On June 23 due to a car fire in our carport we lost probably 30 percent of our home and 90 percent of its content due to fire, smoke and water damage. Thanks to friends and neighbors and Keith and Dawn Lineberry who saw the fire and alerted us to get out of the house. I have been thankful and humbled by the generosity of the people in our community. I wish I could think of a word better than “Thank You” to express our feelings. A special thanks to Gary Myers Taxidermy and friends. Just know we appreciate each one of you and thank you for all you have done.

Jimmy Reid

East Bend