Letter to the editor

To the editor,

Has anyone ever lost their car keys, forgot what they had for supper the night before, or even see someone you know but can’t remember their name? This is an issue that affects a lot of the elderly and even some of the younger population. It’s known as Dementia/Alzheimer’s Disease. I see it on a daily basis. As the Director of Activities, it is my duty to plan activities around everybody’s needs. Some are in the early stages of the disease and are able to still dress themselves but their outfits don’t match. Sometimes they might not know the day of the day of the week, the month or year. These can be signs of the disease.

Others are in their later stages and really don’t know where they are. Everyday that I see these symptoms, it saddens me because one minute they could be laughing and smiling and another they are crying trying to find their way out to go home. My hope is for one day they can find a cure for this horrible disease. Hopefully we can fight this disease together. To learn more about Alzheimer’s/ Dementia and how you can help, visit the website: https://alz.org.

Kimberly Hanlin

Activities Director

Willowbrook Rehabilitation and Care Center