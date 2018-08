To the editor,

I would like to Thank all the Life Guards who worked this summer at the Yadkin Co. Pool. They did such a great job. To each and everyone “you showed such professionalism in your work performance, you were alert, taking your job serious paying attention with a watchfull eye” staff was kind and curtious. Thanks for keeping all our little ones and big ones sae. “JOB WELL DONE”

Cynthia Milan

Harmony