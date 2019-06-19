To the editor

It was an honor for me to attend the Flag Day celebration in East Bend last Friday. As always, it was a joy to be among people I respect so much and participate in such an uplifting event. It was inspiring to see so much patriotism and talent displayed. The entire event was pro-American, pro-patriotism from the program to the lunch provided by Faith Community Baptist Church and the desserts prepared by the Friends of the Senior Center and Ladies Auxiliary of the Fire Department. All was delicious. The Yadkin Valley Economic Development District, Inc. (YVEDDI), East Bend Senior Center, and all others involved deserve to be commended for their dedication to recognizing our history and especially veterans. Rhonda Beavers was the event coordinator and did an excellent job.

Since it is not an official federal holiday, many Americans forget about Flag Day. However, communities like East Bend are exceptional examples to our whole country of what it means to cherish our freedom and honor the sacrifices of those who fight to protect it. It makes me proud to represent such patriotic people who take this to heart. That is truly what commemorative days like Flag Day are for.

Again, thank you for what you are doing in Yadkin County to honor and serve our veterans and for inviting me to join you by in honoring them this Flag Day. May God continue to bless the East Bend community and our veterans.

Sincerely,

Virginia Foxx

Member of Congress, 5th District