To the Editor:

I would like to praise Yadkin County and whoever was in charge of the first round of COVID-19 vaccine shots given on Tuesday, Jan. 12. The whole process went smoothly and effortlessly. Even though it makes me sad that the hospital is no longer used as such (both my children were born there), it was wonderful to have that “almost sacred place” to give out the vaccines and our first hope to get back to normalcy (we hope and pray!)

Thank you to the wonderful policeman who helped all of us so kindly and efficiently as we waited in line that cold morning as we all began our road to hope for us all (and to the other police on patrol.)

Regardless of a person’s political choices, our little town showed others how to behave, be kind to each other, and be true Americans as we work together for betterment of our town, county, state, country and world. God bless us all. We need it.

Donna Brittain

Yadkinville