To the Editor:

In his speech Wednesday evening, Mr. Biden will bring us more gifts: free education and free childcare will be added to free medical-care and generous stimulus checks. The president, we’ll be told, loves and cares for us, and is even offering free health advice: (‘…don’t take that mask off yet…’) He is paying for all these goodies with other people’s money; when that runs out, he’ll increase our taxes, and finally print lots of paper money. As you receive his free stuff, try to remember that (a) he’s buying votes, and (b) nothing is really free.

Richard Merlo

Elkin