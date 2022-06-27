Letter to the Editor: Shield, shoulder, and hand

To the Editor:

I write this on June 25, 2022. Yesterday Roe fell. Some cheered and celebrated, some cried and raged, and some deferred reaction due to life’s daily pressures. When time and health allow, please contemplate what this may mean for you, your loved ones, friends, coworkers, and acquaintances. Mull the difficult situations (no one expects these, but they happen none the less): rape/incest, forced coercion by predators, abusive partners, fatal/near fatal fetal anomalies, failing maternal health, penniless and without resources, and the list goes on. Have open, honest, and heartfelt conversations with those individuals. Then, when you’ve formed your thoughts, contact your legislators (ncleg.gov “Find Your Legislators” page or 919-733-4111). To my family and friends (who know this) and acquaintances (who may not know): I support you in any and all decisions you make regarding your pregnancy. If you wish to keep or abort your pregnancy, I am here and will help you. To those who tell me that I will burn in Hell, I respond, “God, let me burn. I am strong and even stronger for others.” To the women I say, I am a shield (from the heat), a shoulder (to cry on), and a hand (to help you up). Best wishes to all.

Nell Marler

East Bend