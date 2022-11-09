Letter to the Editor: Where is this going to lead?

To the Editor:

If memory serves me correctly, there was a period of time in Germany in the mid 20th century when the ascendant political party was headed by a racist demagogue who had no respect for the rule of law, who made use of an enormously successful propaganda apparatus and was supported by millions of minions who were comfortable resorting to violence to achieve their desired ends. As I recall, that all ended pretty badly.

People who call themselves Republicans in 2022 appear to be heading down the same path and I cannot help but wonder where this will all lead.

James McGrath

Yadkinville