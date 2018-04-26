Posted on by

Letter to the editor


To the editor,

Proclaiming compassion for the oppressed and downtrodden, the Democrats are taking money from US citizens and giving it to illegal immigrants. US taxes are reissued as foodstamps and housing subsidies, and those entering unlawfully are wed to the Democrat Party on arrival. Legally or illegally, the new arrivals will vote reliably Democrat, forming another of the blocs on which the Party thrives. Unwittingly, the US taxpayer is financing an invasion at his own border and buying votes for the Liberal-Left.

Richard Merlo

Elkin

