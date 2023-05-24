From the desk of Senator Settle

RALEIGH, May 14 -20 — This week our office hit the ground running beginning with, “Bring Your Legislator to School Day”. Dr. Todd Martin, Superintendent of Yadkin County Schools, contacted my office and requested the visit. We began the day at the Central Office for a brief greeting with other staff, and headed out to accomplish a rigorous detailed agenda with a precise timeline. He kept us on track all day.

I visited four schools in Yadkin County. Our visit started at Courtney Elementary where we enjoyed interacting with students, particularly pre-k, and learning the history of the school. Our next visit was Forbush Middle where I connected with the middle school students. They are an interesting age group and fun to observe and interact with. They were impressively engaged in the classrooms. Our next stop was Jonesville Elementary. This school has developed programs, from a collaboration of original ideas, that are implemented to support the students and community needs. A walk into the “Coat Closet” was humbling. To put action to addressing and meeting the needs of their students was a personal goal, which has been a huge success.

Our final stop was Starmount High School where Principal, Paul Frasher, had a brief video sharing information about his school. I enjoyed his acronyms, especially BCD – no Blaming, no Complaining, and no Defensiveness. Most memorable for me was when I visited the classroom of Biology Teacher, Suzy Stametti and met her friend, 16 year old Captain Hook. Mrs. Stametti made me wish I could be a student in her classroom. This was a great start to a full week.

This week the conversation was focused on SB20 – Care for Women, Children, and Families Act – which was vetoed by the Governor last week, and returned to the Senate. Both chambers, Senate and House, did override the Governor’s veto, and SB20 becomes law July 1, 2023.

Legislators are in the budget process now. We are projected to have the budget ready July 1.

Thank you for allowing me the opportunity to serve your community. If I can ever be of service to you, my office number is 919-733-5742.