Best of Prep athletes honored

MOUNT AIRY — The Yadkin Ripple and its sister publications, The Stokes News, The Tribune, Mount Airy News and Carroll News, are pleased to present the first edition of The Best of Preps sponsored by Tri-County Orthopedics, honoring the standout performers in our five-county coverage area.

The athletes, from Yadkin, Stokes and Wilkes counties in North Carolina, as well as Mount Airy, Surry County, Elkin and Carroll County in Virginia, were honored during an awards banquet held last Tuesday night.

Starmount and Forbush had athletes take home awards for their athletic achievements. Maggie Freed was awarded for volleyball, Mallory Fobes was awarded for golf and Emily Marcincavage was the Comeback Athlete of the Year. Forbush’s Anna Kathryn Kilby and Dakota Mendenhall were both awarded cross country athletes of the year.

Elkin had two athletes honored, Jude Lloyd for his outstanding wrestling career and Ryan Macy for his impressive tennis career. Along with the athletes from Elkin, Alexis Pardue from East Wilkes was honored for her community service.

The sports staffers convened earlier this month and chose the top athlete in each of 12 men’s and 10 women’s sports offered by the various schools in the region, along with the top male and female coaches, the best overall male and female student-athlete, and the top cheerleader and band performer in the area. Awards also were given for outstanding community service by an athlete and for the best comeback from adversity such as injury or illness.

The winners, along with their parents and coaches, were invited to an awards ceremony that took place on the evening of May 22 in the fellowship hall of the First Baptist Church in Mount Airy. Plaques were awarded to the standouts in each sport, and trophies were handed out to other award winners. All winners also received a personalized letter recognizing their achievement.

The awards were sponsored by area businesses, with Tri-County Orthopedics serving as the Premier sponsor. A special section will be included in this week’s newspaper, including photographs of the 28 athletes and coaches, along with award sponsors.